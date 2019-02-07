Marcelo and Totti share messages on Instagram as son of Real star wears Roma shirt

08 February at 11:00
The love and the respect for Francesco Totti is something unique and common for every person involved with football. This picture of Marcelo is the ultimate proof of how much Totti is loved around the globe.

The Real Madrid star, possibly the best full-back in the world right now, has posted a picture of his sons on Instagram. One of them is wearing the Roma shirt and Totti’s reaction didn’t take long to arrive.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Esses dois sao demais!

Un post condiviso da Marcelo Vieira Jr. (@marcelotwelve) in data:

The legendary Roma captain replied to the Instagram posts by writing: “Top shirt, great”, adding many hearts.
Marcelo immediately replied: “Idol! Big hug”.
 

