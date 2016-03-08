Leeds could be close to making quite the move in the Coaching sweepstakes.

According to ESPNFC, they are preparing nab Marcelo Bielsa, the former Argentina and Chile Coach.

Incumbent Paul Heckingbottom only managed to land the Yorkshire side in 13th place and is seen to be on his way out.

ESPNFC’s sources claim that Bielsa is in “pole position” to take over. El Loco was most recently managing Lille, but his side started last season so badly that he was sacked in the Autumn and replaced by Christophe Galtier, who was barely able to keel Les Dogues up.

Bielsa refused to Coach Lazio two summers ago after a heated altercation with Claudio Lotito - who was accused of breaking promises - but did reasonably well with Marseille beforehand.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in 2004 and have since only made one Championship playoff, otherwise floundering in League One before returning to the second tier in 2010.

The choice of Bielsa is an interesting one, both because of his particular brand of football and his inability to remain anywhere too long.