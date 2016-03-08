Marcelo comments on the news linking him to Juventus

Real Madrid fullback Marcelo spoke to the club's TV channel on the rumors linking him to Juventus.



“I’ve heard so many stupid things, I’m here until the end. Some people become opinion leaders and create things that don’t exist. I’ve seen and read a lot of nonsense. I’ll stay here until the end of my career.”



Earlier today Javier Ribalta told Tuttosport that out of Pogba, Rabiot and Marcelo - three recent targets for the Bianconeri - the most likely to join would be the four-time Champions League winner.



“It’s more likely out of those three that the Brazilian will join in January,” the current Zenit sporting director said.



Recent reports by the same newspaper claimed that there was a possibility for Marcelo to move to Turin, but as part of a winter swap deal with Alex Sandro.

Marcelo has been playing for Real Madrid since 2007 and is keen to end his career with Los Blancos.

