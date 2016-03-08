Marcelo: 'Cristiano Ronaldo is something incredible. Before CL final against Juve he said...'
01 November at 11:40Real Madrid left back Marcelo gave an interview to international media outlet the Player Tribune via Calciomercato.com yesterday, where he discussed the Champions League final in 2017 and the play of Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Cristiano Ronaldo is something incredible. Before that Real-Juve in the final he told us on the bus: we will suffer in the first half, but then we will comfortably beat Juve. Unbelievable, he got it right.”
The Bianconeri lost to the Spanish side 4-1 in the final, but the first half ended evenly with both teams having one goal. It seemed to be a tightly fought battle, but the second half was different, and Los Blancos ended up running away with the game.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments