Marcelo: Door is open for Neymar to join Real Madrid
08 June at 17:40Real Madrid star defender Marcelo has admitted that the door is open for Paris St Germain star Neyamr to join the club from the Spanish capital in the summer transfer window.
Cristiano Ronaldo had raised doubts over his future after Real Madrid won the Champions Legaue. Marceloa claims Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar can play together after telling the Portuguese star to not leave the club.
"Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't own Real Madrid, if the president chooses -- anyone can be there," said Marcelo. "There's no such thing as Neymar not being there because Cristiano is there.
"All of the players want Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid, but one thing is not related to the other. The door is always open for Neymar to join.
"I think the best players in the world have to play at Real Madrid, and I already said for two or three years that, for me, one day Neymar will be there."
