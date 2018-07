Marcelo liked Juventus post on Instagram about Ronaldo. ⚪️⚫️

Real Madrid star Marcelo has dropped a hint about a possible Juventus move, as his former Los Blancos teammate and close friend Cristiano Ronaldo edges closer to a Juventus switch.The Brazilian liked Juventus Instagram post about Ronaldo arriving for his medical, amidst reports linking him with a move to Turin this summer , to join the Portuguese superstar.