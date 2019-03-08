Marcelo gives Juve transfer blow: 'My home is here'

Real Madrid's Marcelo has been linked with Juventus for some time now. Many sources believe that the Bianconeri would like the Brazilian fullback to replace his countryman Alex Sandro at the Allianz Stadium. The player himself added fuel to the speculations with his reaction to a question today but his Instagram post with a caption: 'My home is here' with a picture of him training with thecould indicate that the left-back has had a change of heart and could decide to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.