Marcelo Lippi 'pleased' Italy's women bring the 'name of the country high'



Former head coach of the national team, Marcello Lippi, commented on the results of women's Italy at the World Cup and his aspirations as China manager, while at an event in Lido di Camaiore.



"Italy's results at this time are the result of work done upstream, I am pleased that they are bringing the name of the country high.



Italy’s women are in their first World Cup quarter-final, and they take on European Champions Holland tomorrow.



They have defined all expectation this summer, even topping the so-called ‘group of death’ that contained Australia and Brazil.



“When I first arrived in China I tried to create youth sectors, which were non-existent, starting from the basics.



“With the Chinese national team, we set ourselves the goal of qualifying for the World Cup. of 2022 in Qatar ".



Luppi was re-appointed head coach of China in May, replacing World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro.



