Marcelo praises Zidane and gives his take on a potential CR7 return to Real Madrid

02 July at 16:45
Real Madrid star Marcelo spoke to Esporte Espetacular about his relationship with his current coach Zinedine Zidane as well as his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Zidane? I am very close to him. He is an older brother. I was very happy with his return, not so much to return to play but to get back happiness. Copa America exclusion? It is a question I ask myself too. Until I breathe I will try to represent Brazil," he said.

"Ronaldo back to Real Madrid? We have a very deep friendship. When we talk, we don't talk about football. We have many more important things and we talk about our children playing football like us," Marcelo added.

