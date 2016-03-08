Marcelo praises Zidane and gives his take on a potential CR7 return to Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Marcelo spoke to Esporte Espetacular about his relationship with his current coach Zinedine Zidane as well as his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.



"Zidane? I am very close to him. He is an older brother. I was very happy with his return, not so much to return to play but to get back happiness. Copa America exclusion? It is a question I ask myself too. Until I breathe I will try to represent Brazil," he said.



"Ronaldo back to Real Madrid? We have a very deep friendship. When we talk, we don't talk about football. We have many more important things and we talk about our children playing football like us," Marcelo added.