Marcelo reveals he had a panic attack during Real-Liverpool

In an interview with The Players' Tribune, Marcelo revealed that he had a panic attack during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in 2018. Despite this, he decided to not alert the doctors, as he wanted to play the game."I couldn't breathe. I tried not to panic. I hadn't been able to eat and sleep the night before. I had never felt such intense anxiety before, I didn't know what was going on."I thought I'd better call the doctor, but I was afraid he wouldn't let me play. Finally, I set foot on the grass but I still had trouble breathing, and I thought: if I have to die, I'll die here tonight," he stated.