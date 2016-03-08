Marcelo’s wife drops Juventus hint: ‘We miss Cristiano Ronaldo’
29 January at 19:30Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and his former team-mate Marcelo could be the next one to join the Serie A giants next season.
According to reports in Spain, Marcelo has demanded to join Juventus if the Old Lady makes an offer in the winter transfer window and the Brazilian’s wife Clarice Alves has fuelled transfer speculations about his his band’s move Turin.
“Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid farewell was bad for us”, she said (as reported by Tuttosport).
“We used to spend lot of time together. I know his mum very well and I know Georgina too. She is marvellous. My son is very close friend with Junior, the son of Cristiano Ronaldo. His farewell from Madrid left us empty”.
Juventus are interested in signing the Brazilian who, however, won’t leave Real Madrid for less than € 50 million.
In addition to that, the Old Lady may only sign Marcelo if Alex Sandro is sold in the summer.
Go to comments