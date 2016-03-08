Marcelo’s wife’s offers Juventus hope in Marcelo pursuit

After Madrid’s humbling defeat against Ajax last night, Marcelo's wife, Clarice Alaves, posted on Instagram about the repeated benching of her husband. She posted a quote from coach Marc Chernoff "If you are only one of many options, remove yourself ". The sentence clearly alludes to the situation of the Brazilian full-back under the management of Santiago Solari, Marcelo himself commented on the post, replying "I love you".



Since the beginning of February Marcelo has only played 2 out of a possible 9 games for Real Madrid, and under Solari, he has found himself often behind Sergio Reguilon in the pecking order. Juventus have been widely reported to be interested in signing Marcelo, and tried to recruit him last summer. His failure to secure a place under Solari will give them even more hope of being able to finalise a deal next summer. Marcelo has previously been quoted as saying that if Juventus were to make an offer for him, and Real Madrid agreed to let him go, he would be very inclined to move to Turin.



