Marcelo sends signal to Juventus: The Real Madrid man has asked Perez to be sold
19 February at 10:30From the criticism of the fans to the whistles, up to the pinned response on social networks. The Marcelo bomb, already triggered in recent days, exploded last night. As revealed by Spanish radio Cope, the Real Madrid fullback met with the right arm of Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, for over an hour, expressing all his anger.
The player is not satisfied with the management of Santiago Solari, who often prefers the youngster Reguilon instead of the Brazilian. He confessed that he is disappointed for his situation and explicitly asked to evaluate his sale in June.
It is a strong sign of a rupture between the parties. Already last summer, Marcelo was taken into consideration by Juventus as their first choice in case of Alex Sandro's departure and also in the next transfer window, his potential arrival in Turin would depend on the possible farewell of his compatriot.
The novelty, however, is Marcelo's strong dissatisfaction, never so convinced to leave Real. In this sense, the public words of esteem about Juventus - in an interview released only a few days ago - seems like a further message for the Italian champions. It is a tug of war between Marcelo and Real Madrid and Paratici is looking to take advantage of it.
