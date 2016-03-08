Marcelo: ‘Surprised by Ronaldo to Juve, Real Madrid bigger than him’

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo spoke Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus move in an interview on his official YouTube channel: “We didn’t think he’d leave Real Madrid, we spent nine years together and I really admire him as a person and as a footballer. We are close friends but life goes on and everybody has his own objectives and problems now.”



“Real Madrid are a big club, Ronaldo is big too but not as big as Real Madrid. He contributed to make the history of this club bigger but players can leave or retire, Real Madrid will always be there.”



Speaking about the complicated season of the Merengues, Marcelo said: “It’s hard to end holidays and get back to action, it was a surprise for all of us to return to Madrid without finding Ronaldo there.”



