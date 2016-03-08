Real Madrid star Marcelo wants to move to Juventus in the January transfer window and has already informed his club about his transfer desire.



According to Tuttosport, the Brazilian is keen to join the Serie A giants in the winter transfer window and follow the footsteps of this former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo who swapped Real Madrid with Juventus last summer.



The Turin-based paper claims Marcelo is pushing to leave Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window. Marcelo wants to leave Madrid as soon as possible and Turin is his favorite destination.



According to Tuttosport Real Madrid would agree to sell the player for a fee in the region of € 50/60 million. Juventus could make this money by selling Alex Sandro in the Premier League, where the Brazilian has plenty of admirers.



Juventus face Manchester United in Champions League tomorrow. The Old Lady will be training in Turin this morning before taking her flight for Manchester in the early afternoon.

