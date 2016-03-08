Marcelo wants to join Ronaldo at Juventus, but the obstacles are Florentino and Conte

The name of Marcelo is always present on the Juventus list, under the heading of dreams. A desire that is growing up week by week, between the temptation to reach Cristiano Ronaldo and the Spanish rumors. But in these last days the Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has taken position regarding the Brazilian fullback: no sale in January, a waring arrived strong and clear to Juventus.

Perez considers Marcelo an indispensable pillar to turn well a bad season and he doesn’t want to sell him in January.



CONTE – But in the next summer everything can happen, Juventus know it, but their hopes have definitely cooled for January and beyond. In the middle, there is also an old Juventus acquaintance, Antonio Conte: Florentino wanted him as the new Real Madrid manager, then the Conte’s requests and the legal question with Chelsea blocked everything. But if he had arrived on the bench of the merengues, an operation for the summer with Alex Sandro at Real and Marcelo at Juventus would have been conceivable. Without Conte, however, Alex Sandro is not included in the list of Real that are holding tight Marcelo at least until June. And a desire that was at least postponed.

Emanuele Giulianelli