"We did great things today, but the ball didn't want to go in," he began, speaking to beIN sports

"Record of minutes without scoring? It's a shame because Levante didn't do much other than exploiting our own mistakes. We have tried in every way, 100%.

"It is unfair to evaluate the attackers at the start of the season, even when Cristiano Ronaldo did not score they kept saying that Real Madrid needed a striker. However, then CR7 silenced everyone.

"We are worried, but not afraid. Lopetegui? We are all with him until death! We have to let him work," Marcelo concluded.

Real have now failed to win in five games, losing four of these.

Amid their poor run of form (losing to Levante 2-1 yesterday), left-back Marcelo spoke about the situation Real Madrid and the rumours suggesting that head coach Jule Lopetegui will get axed.