Marchegiani sheds light on Donnarumma's departure and reveals why 'it is right for both'

Former Lazio star Luca Marchegiani spoke to Sky Sport about the ongoing negotiations between AC Milan and PSG for Gianluigi Donnarumma.



"Milan loses a phenomenon that can still improve. He is too young to have no room for improvement. I am not surprised that Donnarumma and Milan will separate. It was a final already written when it started," he said.



"I never had the feeling that he would have finished his career at Milan. It is a situation that started immediately with too many conflicts. In my opinion, it is right for both the club and him to split," Marchegiani added.