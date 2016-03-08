Marchegiani sheds light on Donnarumma's departure and reveals why 'it is right for both'
28 June at 17:00Former Lazio star Luca Marchegiani spoke to Sky Sport about the ongoing negotiations between AC Milan and PSG for Gianluigi Donnarumma.
"Milan loses a phenomenon that can still improve. He is too young to have no room for improvement. I am not surprised that Donnarumma and Milan will separate. It was a final already written when it started," he said.
"I never had the feeling that he would have finished his career at Milan. It is a situation that started immediately with too many conflicts. In my opinion, it is right for both the club and him to split," Marchegiani added.
