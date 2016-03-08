Marchegiani sheds light on Donnarumma's departure and reveals why 'it is right for both'

28 June at 17:00
Former Lazio star Luca Marchegiani spoke to Sky Sport about the ongoing negotiations between AC Milan and PSG for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"Milan loses a phenomenon that can still improve. He is too young to have no room for improvement. I am not surprised that Donnarumma and Milan will separate. It was a final already written when it started," he said.

"I never had the feeling that he would have finished his career at Milan. It is a situation that started immediately with too many conflicts. In my opinion, it is right for both the club and him to split," Marchegiani added.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.