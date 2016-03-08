Marchisio calls for press-conference at the Juventus stadium

Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio has called for a press-conference later this week in the Juventus stadium.



It is believed that Marchisio has called for this to make an important announcement of his career. He is currently a free-agent after his contract at Zenit ran out earlier this summer.



The press conference takes place on the 3rd of October in the 'Gianni and Umberto Agnelli' room of the Juventus Stadium



Throughout the summer, Marchisio trained at J Medical to find the best athletic condition after the operation on the right knee meniscus that he sustained in April. The idea is to face a new experience, after considering and rejecting the proposals of Jiangsu Suning, Glasgow Rangers and some formations of Arab Emirates and Japan.