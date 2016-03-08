Marchisio: “I will greet my friends for the last time and then decide future”
22 August at 11:45On August 17, it was announced that Claudio Marchisio would be leaving Juventus; after 25 years of service with the club – from when the midfielder joined the club as a boy. Where next for the midfielder? Nobody is sure just yet – it will likely be outside of Italy though as Marchisio expressed his commitment to Juventus as a club.
Speaking more on the topic, the midfielder took to Instagram live to speak a bit more about his future and his upcoming decision.
“I do not know yet, I will inform you, but we are definitely here in Turin for the last few days. Me and my family will choose the place that will be the best destination for us, and soon I will go to the field to greet my friends for the last time and then I will decide my destination.”
#Marchisio in diretta su Instagram: ‘Futuro? Tra poco decido, ultimi giorni a Torino. Andrò al campo a salutare i miei compagni della #Juve per l’ultima volta’ pic.twitter.com/V5ey94BZlj— ilbianconero (@ilbianconerocom) August 22, 2018
