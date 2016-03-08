Marchisio: 'I would have stayed at Juventus but...'
21 March at 09:20Claudio Marchisio has given an extensive interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport; in which he mainly discussed his former club Juventus, whom he left last summer to join Russian Premier League club Zenit St Petersburg on a free transfer.
"I would have stayed. The club decided to terminate the contract, for me it was not easy but I wanted to change. With hindsight we could say: there have been so many injuries in midfield, maybe I would have had space. But it would have been wrong to stay, I would not have managed another year like the last one. After the bad knee injury of 2016 I had no other physical problems. I was hoping for a few more chances, but I always put the group in front of the individual.
"I gave a lot but Juve also gave me so much. I have no regrets. There are so many ways to end your story, in the end I consider myself lucky for what I had: I lost two Champions League finals and one European Cup, but I'm happy to have won 7 league titles. I remember when I signed the first contract with Andrea Agnelli, they were years when we always finished seventh. I said to him: 'I hope you don't want to be one of the few presidents who has not won anything, just as I don't want to be one of the few Juventino not to have won anything.' We never had a fight, but after the injury he had other priorities and he didn't see me as before. I asked him for trust and continuity, but he made other choices."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments