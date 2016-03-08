Marchisio: 'Ramsey is my perfect replacement'
13 October at 14:45Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio believes that new bianconeri star Aaron Ramsey is his perfect replacement.
Ramsey's contract at Arsenal ran out at the end of last season and the Gunners had failed to reach an agreement to tie him down to a new deal. He joined Juve on a free transfer and he has already become a key player for them under Maurizio Sarri.
In an interview that Marchisio gave to the Daily Mail, he talked about Ramsey and hailed him as the perfect replacement for himself.
He said: "My favorite number 8? He's in good hands with Ramsey, a fantastic player. The number 8 is so good that before or he would have ended up on someone's shoulders. My preferences were two: Ramsey or a Primavera player who played for the first team."
Ramsey has already scored once for the Old Lady since joining and that goal came in Juve's 2-1 win over Hellas Verona in which the bianconeri found themselves 1-0 down.
The Welshman has appeared thrice in the Serie A and has looked good in Sarri's system.
Marchisio last played for Zenit St.Petersburg, who terminated the Italian's contract after he had sustained a serious knee injury. Marchisio became a free agent after that and announced his retirement from the game last week.
The midfielder appeared around 400 times for the Old Lady and spent around 25 years in total at the club.
