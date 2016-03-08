Marchisio reveals his Liverpool and Chelsea idols and talks Premier League interest

Former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio spoke to the Daily Mail about the interest of English clubs in his services as well as his admiration of the Premier League in general.



"As a boy, my favourite players were Lampard and Gerrard, so I always followed the Premier League. The pace and physical approach of the games always fascinated me, not to mention the economic and organizational aspect," he said.



"We can say that I would have liked to have an experience in the Premier League but spending all my career at Juve has always been a priority for me. In the past, there was interest from the Manchester teams and Chelsea in me but no real negotiations ever started," Marchisio added.