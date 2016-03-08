Marchisio's wife speaks out on Juve exit

Claudio Marchisio's wife breaks the silence after her husband's farewell to Juventus. A love story (the one between Juventus and Marchisio) which lasted 25 years and ended a few days ago when the player was released.



Today, with a cool mind, Roberta Sinopoli shared a few thoughts about Marchisio's goodbye to Juventus color from a Michele Placidoan interview with Tuttosport.



Marchisio's wife did not use many words on Instagram, as she wrote: "the world of cinema is like the world of football, it is better to be regretted than tolerated".



The veteran started his journey with the first team back when they were in Serie B, he was only loaned once to Empoli and since they has always been in black and white strips.



In the last seven years, Marchisio won the Scudetto seven times with the Old Lady and Coppa Italia on four occasions.



Now the Italian is a free agent, which means he could move to any club despite the transfer market being closed now.

