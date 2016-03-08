Marchisio scores first Zenit goal after summer move from Juventus

After moving to Zenit from Juventus in the summer, Claudio Marchisio is slowly beginning to adapt to life and football in Russia. The experienced Italian midfielder is slowly gathering minutes and becoming an important part of the team and today he even scored his first goal for his new club.



Marchisio started for Zenit in their afternoon league match against Anzhi Makhachkala and in the 47th minute of the match, he broke the deadlock of the match with a rebound goal away from home, opening his account in Russia.



The 32-year-old left Juventus this summer after 25 years at the Bianconeri. He is a youth product of Juventus and collected 389 appearances for the club throughout his career, scoring 37 goals and assisting another 42.



Marchisio was also a regular Italian international, as he appeared in 55 matches for the Azzurri, featuring in two World Cups and one European Championship for his country.

