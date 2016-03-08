Marchisio tells Juve: 'Ronaldo doesn't guarantee Champions League'
19 April at 10:55Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio spoke with Il Corriere della Sera about the Old Lady's Champions League elimination: "There were many expectations inside and outside Juventus. With Ronaldo, they thought they had closed the gap to reach the Champions League. For what I saw when I was in Turin everything was built around him because such a great champions improves the self-confidence of every player. However, one single champion can't guarantee wins. Football is not science, they hadn't considered that".
SERIE A TITLE - "It's not going to be what they expected but a professional knows the importance of certain moments and everyone will be happy for the job and the efforts done during the season".
FITNESS - "I am out of action for a problem at the fibula, I am trying to recover without a surgery. This experience was very important for me. Buffon was right, there is less pressure abroad. If he had knew it, he'd leave Italy earlier. There is different freedom, something that in Italy is missing".
Go to comments