Marchisio to Juve: ‘I hold you in my heart every day’
01 November at 15:15Former Juventus man Claudio Marchisio left the club in the summer after his contract expired, bringing to an end an entire career spent in the Bianconeri ranks. The Italian midfielder moved to the Russian Premier League to join Zenit St Petersburg but still has the Old Lady in his heart.
Juventus celebrate their 121th birthday as a club today, Marchisio taking to Twitter to post a picture and message directed at Juventus, with a caption reading: “I celebrate you every year, I hold you in my heart every day - yesterday, today, forever...everywhere!”
Ogni anno ti celebro, ogni giorno ti porto nel cuore.— Claudio Marchisio (@ClaMarchisio8) November 1, 2018
Ieri. Oggi. Per sempre... In ogni parte del mondo!
I celebrate you every year, I hold you in my heart every day - yesterday, today, forever...everywhere!#Juventusday #JUVE121 #MC8 pic.twitter.com/KtnMBxhLZw
