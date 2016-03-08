Marchisio: work hard to win at the end of the year

Former Juventus midfielder, Claudio Marchisio, was officially presented by his new club Zenit St. Petersburg and these were his first words: "I want to thank the club and all of St. Petersburg, I just arrived and I'm really happy, I hope to repay you as soon as possible. I will work hard to win at the end of the year."



The player spent all his career with the Old Lady and managed to win Serie A in the last seven years plus reaching the UEFA Champions League final twice.

Marchisio left the club disappointed and threw some shades at Massimiliano Allegri claiming he was announced injured when he really was not.



“It was the time to take different paths. These two years were not easy, but that’s the risk you take with this job. The one thing that disappointed me was, at times, to have been passed off as injured when I wasn’t.”



The midfielder will earn around €6m per season in Russia after joining Zenit St Petersburg.

