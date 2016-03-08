However, it took some negotiating to fully convince the midfielder. In fact, an agreement was first reached when Zenit offered him a big salary of €6m per year, excluding potential bonuses. For Marchisio, this offer was simply too good to turn down, given that it's on the basis of two years.

The former Bianconero will wear the number ten with his new side, having previously worn number eight at Juventus. This will also be his first adventure outside of Italy.

Our new Italian will wear an iconic number.#MarchisioIsZenit pic.twitter.com/r4BIAt9YF3 — FC Zenit in English (@fczenit_en) 3 september 2018