Marchisio-Zenit, monster contract decisive
04 September at 11:45After the deal was announced yesterday by Zenit, Marchisio is expected to arrive at the club's training ground today before signing his new contract.
However, it took some negotiating to fully convince the midfielder. In fact, an agreement was first reached when Zenit offered him a big salary of €6m per year, excluding potential bonuses. For Marchisio, this offer was simply too good to turn down, given that it's on the basis of two years.
The former Bianconero will wear the number ten with his new side, having previously worn number eight at Juventus. This will also be his first adventure outside of Italy.
