AC Milan managing director Marco Fassone has confirmed it to that Yonghong Li has no intention of leaving Milan, amid suggests that the Chinese businessman’s is in financial troubles.​Earlier, Calciomercato.com reported that Yonghong Li wants to inject more money into the club. Fassone has now confirmed that to us.“Yonghong Li has no intention of leaving Milan. Yonghong Li's money is coming,” said Fassone.