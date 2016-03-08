Marco Giampaolo gives first interview as Milan head coach
22 June at 12:30New AC Milan head coach Marco Giampaolo has given his first interview as head coach; speaking to Milan TV about his new role.
"I worked hard, I worked so hard to get this chance. Milan is the most successful club in Europe and one of the most important. For me it's a great opportunity, I'm happy and motivated. The path has been long, it will still be long because there is never an end, we never stop building ideas, projects and things; however, for the moment, I am happy to start at this great club and I am very motivated. I must say that I am already rested, I can't wait to start again!
"Maldini and Boban? I was struck by their seriousness, their competence and passion. Maldini and Boban convey the meaning of Milan, of what it means to play in Milan, train it or be part of this Club. They are level and thick people. Then, one of the things I told him is that we will get to know each other by working together because now, maybe, we can tell each other everything. However, the experiences gained day after day on the training ground then refine the interactions between men; their story, however, it says a lot, as well as their passion that was contagious.
"The history of Milan tells of a club and a team that has always sought beauty, aesthetics as well as the result. Or rather, to achieve the result through the beauty of the game because Milan has a gaming culture. The Rossoneri have won titles by offering beautiful football, now I don't have the presumption to compare myself to that Milan but that must be the goal. The mission, the vision must be to play an attractive and fascinating football and then, through that kick, get to win games. As for culture, I think I am in a club where there is knowledge of what it means to play football."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments