Marco Giampaolo looks ahead to 'decisive match' in the race for the top 4

02 April at 15:00

Marco Giampaolo, Sampdoria coach, spoke to the official website about the upcoming challenge against Torino.
 
"The match against Torino is decisive, but for the Champions League, not for the Europa League. To be able to talk about a decisive match for the Champions League on April 2nd a nice step for us. The victory over Milan gave us enthusiasm and self-esteem, this kind of victory helps you to believe more in yourself. It has taken away psychophysical energies”
 
Sampdoria face Torino tomorrow in an 8th vs 9th tie, with both teams on 45 points only 6 points behind Milan on 4th.
 
 

