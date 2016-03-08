Former France midfielder Zinedine Zidane headbutted ex-Italy international Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final. The latter has now revealed the headbut didn’t hurt him.“I’d have stayed there on that turf all night, but it didn’t hurt me,” Materazzi told Balalaika.“The penalty? You have to try and put off the penalty taker, then you just try to get back into the game, making as few mistakes as possible.”