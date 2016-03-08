Marcos Alonso: my wish is to stay at Chelsea

Chelsea Fullback Marcos Alonso has been a target for both Real Madrid and Ateltico Madrid in the summer. However, the Spaniard declared he never thought of leaving the Blues and will only leave the club if they wanted to sell him.



"I've never been away from Chelsea this summer, I'm very happy there: unless the club wanted to sell me, my wish is that to stay, the day I decide to retire from football I will return to Spain, but now I have a three year contract with Chelsea and I am very happy there."



Alonso has been crucial in Maurizio Sarri's plans since the coach's arrival from Napoli as the no 3 has scored one goal and provided two assists in four English Premier League appearances.



The player moved to Chelsea from Fiorentina in the 2016/2017 season and managed to win the Premier League title with Antonio Conte on his debut season.

