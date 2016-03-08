Marcos Alonso to Darmian: Conte wants a reinforcement on the left
05 January at 19:45Antonio Conte is in constant contact with Marotta and Ausilio, plans strategies and market situations with them (via calciomercato).
On the left, in a key role in the Salento coach's chessboard, Inter are in difficulty. Asamoah has returned to the group, but is unable to fully recover from the knee cartilage problem.
His conditions are worrying, as highlighted by Conte in the press conference:
“ How is Asa? It is right that the medical sector responds. For the rest we have made an assessment, the company knows very well what it is.The club knows the situation and will make decisions that will still be positive".
For this particular mercato, the profiles that Inter have highlighted more than any are for the most part, Marcos Alonso and Darmian. Two different situations: Chelsea for the Spanish player continues to ask for 35 million euros, if not immediately with a loan with a redemption obligation at the end of the season
The full-back is not essential to Frank Lampard, but the club know they have an asset on their hands, and don't want to part with it for cheap.
The Nerazzurri will stall and take time. However, the track leading to Darmian has also cooled, at least in January. Inter talked about it with Parma. By the end of the month, as requested by Conte, a left-handed side will be added to the team.
Anthony Privetera
