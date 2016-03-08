Marek Hamsik: I've already told Napoli president about interest from China
18 June at 16:30Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik says he is still the player of the Serie A club, but has already informed club president Aurelio De Laurentiis that he has an opportunity to move to China in the summer transfer window.
“I’m still a Napoli player, for now nothing has changed. It’s true that I told the President [Aurelio De Laurentiis] that there’s this opportunity, but at the moment there’s nothing new,” he said.
