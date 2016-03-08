Marek Hamsik :'We lost the scudetto on the plane'
29 September at 12:15Napoli skipper Marek Hamsik that the partenopei had ended up losing their chance to win scudetto last season when they were on a plane.
While Juventus had won the Serie A last season, Napoli had come very close to winning the crown for the first time in many years after they had beaten the Old Lady in a very important potential title decider towards the fag end of the season.
Hamsik's autobiography called Marekiaro has recently been released and in an interested passage from the book, Hamsik recalls how overconfidence had lost them the scudetto last season.
He said: "That night we were all convinced that the Scudetto would finally be ours, that Naples would win it again after thirty years. On the airplane, we knew that the city would welcome us into the party, we felt invincible.
"And there were even those who were already thinking about the next season. "We have not won anything yet " : Sarri's voice tried to bring us back to earth, but none of us really listened to it."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments