Marek Hamsik's agent: 'Naples remains his home; these are hard days'

Marek Hamsik will be leaving Napoli; with the Slovakian set to join Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang. Speaking to CalcioNapoli24, one of Hamsik's agents, Martin Petras, revealed more about his Napoli departure:"He is still in Slovakia, these were difficult weeks for Marek, this morning he greeted the family and today will leave for his new adventure in China. He feels Neapolitan as well as his children and leaving Naples was not easy for anyone!"The negotiation? If I was afraid it would jump all over, yes, it was difficult moments after the tweet of Napoli but we did not get angry: everyone looks for their own interests, but at the beginning it seemed an easy negotiation but it turned out to be very complicated."There is regret but so much for not having won the championship last year, they put their heart and they did everything possible, unfortunately it went like this, he cheered and will always support Napoli. the match, as well as the championship one, yesterday's De Laurentiis's words were so pleasing but Marek is still young, he is just 31 years old and wants to play again, will he return to play a leading role? Naples remains his home "

