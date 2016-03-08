Marina stands against Sarri to Juve: how much money Chelsea want
26 May at 18:30In the last 24 hours, the name of Maurizio Sarri with regards to the Juventus job has gathered steam, with the Bianconeri reportedly being in advanced negotiations with the former Napoli man.
As reported by Tuttosport, however, they will face a tough challenge in trying to free Sarri from Chelsea. In fact, the Blues' director Marina Granovskaia is ready to ask for compensation in order to let the Italian go.
The newspaper claims that Chelsea would request between €5-6m from the clubs looking to sign Sarri. Depending on how you look at it, the fee could be seen as too big of an obstacle, though Juventus would most likely try and negotiate the fee if the day comes.
Besides Sarri, the Bianconeri have also been linked with Guardiola, Inzaghi and Pochettino, two of which seem unlikely for the time being. Therefore, the negotiations relating to Sarri could continue to move forward.
