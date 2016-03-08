Marino: 'Deschamps will replace Allegri at Juve. Inter and AC Milan will be in the UCL'
23 March at 13:45Former Roma, Napoli and Atalanta director Pierpaolo Marino spoke to Tuttosport about the current state of Italian football and its main issues and predicted some summer transfer moves.
"Allegri will stay at Juventus? No, he will leave and it will be his choice. Deschamps will replace him if he leaves. Dybala for Icardi? It would be a good deal for both but the deal will never be done because both will think they are entitled to a balance and it will end up like this. Icardi will go to Spain. Or maybe not, maybe to Germany," he said.
"Who is wrong in the dispute with Inter? The captain is by definition the one who protects, represents, the dressing. If the captain's wife or agent says that the team does not value the captain and he does not dissociate himself, it is normal that problems arise. The captain is the guide.
"Where will Chiesa play next year? At Juventus, same as Tonali. Zaniolo will stay at Roma but not forever, while Barella will move to Inter. The real deal of the next market? The team that signs Saint-Maximin from Nice. I also really like Lozano.
"The Champions League winner? Juventus. And I really hope so, because that would be Allegri's greatest moral revenge. He deserves it. Messi or Ronaldo? In the economy of the two teams, they are on par. But above all at the level of certain international matches, where physicality also matters, Ronaldo weighs more.
"Who will win the Europa League? Napoli. Who will qualify to the Champions League with Juve and Napoli? Inter Milan and AC Milan," Marino concluded.
