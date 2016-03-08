Marino: 'Inter and Napoli are close to Juventus, De Paul?'

Udinese sporting director Pierpaolo Marino has given an update about the situation of Rodrigo de Paul and has also said that Inter and Napoli are close to Juventus.



In an interview that Marino gave to Radio Sportiva, he talked about the upcoming Serie A season, he talked about the top three clubs.



He said: '' It will be an exciting championship, especially at the top. Napoli and Inter have worked well on the market to bridge the gap with Juve. And eyes also on wandering mines like Atalanta.



"In Bergamo they have expanded the squad to be able to propose many players in the competitions they will have to do. And I believe in the potential of Gasperini."



On De Paul, he said: "De Paul? Tudor hopes he won't leave and we would like to keep him too . We have no budget problems. There has never been anything concrete with Fiorentina. I don't think we should get out of it, therefore, with Ribery's arrival."







