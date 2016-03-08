Marino: "Pogba to Juve a possibility"

Juve played against Manchester United last week in Turin as the red devils earned a 1-2 victory. This was Paul Pogba's first game back in Turin as he met up with numerous of his ex-teammates after the game. There has been a lot of talk about a Juve's interest in re-signing the French midfield star from Man United. Here is what former Napoli director Pierpaolo Marino had to say on the matter as he spoke to Rai Sport (via Calciomercato.com):



" Paul Pogba back to Juve? I think it certainly is a possibility I would say. January? I don't think that the timing might be right but I do think that there are chances of him joining Juve in the future. There have been a lot of declarations that you can connect to one another. I don't think Pogba will end his career with Manchester United that's for sure so let's see...".



