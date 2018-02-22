Mario Balotelli discusses racism in Italy
30 May at 14:40Mario Balotelli talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport about one of Italy’s toughest issues: racism. “In 2009 during Juve-Inter fans told me anything: ‘Monkey, nigger, come back to Africa’, I was told some sick stuff and Moratti said he would have retired the team from the league. The same happened in Rome with the Under 21. I was talking with a team-mate and person passed close to me driving a motorbike. He shouted ‘fucking nigger’ at me. After that they threw to be some bananas like I was a donkey, they hit the waitress that was behind me.”
Balotelli hit back at a racist banner showed by Italian fans during the friendly game against Saudi Arabia.
