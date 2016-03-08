Mario Balotelli: Fiorentina want to bring forward back to Italy

22 June at 09:45
According to reports from FirenzeViola.it, Fiorentina are evaluating the possibility of bringing Italian striker Mario Balotelli back to Italy.

Balotelli has recently finished his adventure with French club Marseille and the former Inter and AC Milan forward has already been linked with a return to Serie A; with Parma having been reportedly interested in the Italian.

It is unknown whether or not Fiorentina will submit an official offer for Balotelli but many would welcome the return of Super Mario to Italy.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Inter
Milan
Parma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.