Mario Balotelli: Fiorentina want to bring forward back to Italy
22 June at 09:45According to reports from FirenzeViola.it, Fiorentina are evaluating the possibility of bringing Italian striker Mario Balotelli back to Italy.
Balotelli has recently finished his adventure with French club Marseille and the former Inter and AC Milan forward has already been linked with a return to Serie A; with Parma having been reportedly interested in the Italian.
It is unknown whether or not Fiorentina will submit an official offer for Balotelli but many would welcome the return of Super Mario to Italy.
