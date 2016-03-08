Mario Mandzukic: The story is written, the ending is missing

Juventus star Mario Mandzukic's future is already pretty certain but the final part of the story is the only thing missing.



Mandzukic was a key part of Massimiliano Allegri's sides until last season. He arrived at the club from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015 for a fee of around 19 million euros. He scored in the Champions League final in 2017 and scored against Lazio, Roma, Milan and Inter last season.



The Croatian's future, from the Juve perspective, has always lied away from the club. This was certain since the previous season ended even though Mandzukic did score against Atalanta in the last few games of the season.



Fabio Paratici tried to offer Mandzukic to many clubs but no agreement was reached. If an agreement was reached, the striker failed to sign the contract for one reason or another.



Qatar seemed like a destination some weeks ago but the economic differences between the parties increased. Currently, Mandzukic is now most underused player in the Serie A and is yet to play in the league or Champions League.



Manchester United links continue to surface just about everyday.



