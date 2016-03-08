Marko Pjaca: Fiorentina-Juventus is a very special game for me

Marko Pjaca left Juventus for Fiorentina and he now says that he has fallen in love with Florence and says the clash between his former club will be a specil game for me.



“I’ve been to the city and it’s all very beautiful. I’ve been around the city and to Fiesole. I’ve been welcomed very well and it’s all very beautiful - there’s a risk of falling in love with this city.



“I have the desire to do great things this season. Fiorentina-Juventus It’s a very special game for me, because I was at Juventus for a year and a half. Now I’m only thinking of Fiorentina and we absolutely want to win that match.”