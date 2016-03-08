Marko Pjaca refuses to rule out Juventus exit
01 June at 19:50Juventus' Marko Pjaca, who spent this season on loan at Schalke, spoke to reporters at Croatia's training camp about his future.
"I feel good physically and today this is the most important thing. I hope to be useful for Croatia in the World Cup. After the loan at Schalke I'm fine, maybe I was expecting something more but I'm still satisfied.
"I went there because I wanted to play more after the injury. The future at Juventus? Now I'm focused only on the World. There will be time for the future. If I have the opportunity to play in Russia I will exploit it in the best way."
