"I feel good physically and today this is the most important thing. I hope to be useful for Croatia in the World Cup. After the loan at Schalke I'm fine, maybe I was expecting something more but I'm still satisfied.

"I went there because I wanted to play more after the injury. The future at Juventus? Now I'm focused only on the World. There will be time for the future. If I have the opportunity to play in Russia I will exploit it in the best way."