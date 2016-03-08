Marotta: 'A great Inter is being born'
06 July at 14:35Inter Milan sporting director Beppe Marotta believes that a great Inter is now being born which has the long-term leadership of the club in mind.
The Serie A giants managed to finish fourth in the league last season under Luciano Spalletti and will play in the UEFA Champions League next season. Under Antonio Conte, they have signed Diego Godin, Valentino Lazaro and Stefano Sensi on an initial loan deal.
In an interview that Marotta gave to Sportweek, he talked about what the plan for the club is going forward.
He said: "What sort of Inter is being born? A great Inter. It is always said that the team is the mirror of society and this Inter is today a great company, with solid and far-sighted ownership. The team will take on the appearance. Antonio Conte is our top player."
On how the game has changed now, he said: "The figure of the patron has vanished. The current companies are governed by the management and the strict rules of financial fair play have made everything more complicated. The flags have disappeared or almost because now the players are in favor of the transfers: the more they change the team the more they earn."
