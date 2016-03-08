Marotta admits Perisic wants to leave Inter, confirms Carrasco talks

"Perisic? We must accept the situation that some players show a willingness to be transferred. The player has expressed this desire, we want to satisfy him but we also need to respect the value of the player. Nothing concrete has arrived yet, we'll wait to see in the coming days," he began.

Earlier today, rumours started to spread about a secret meeting between Inter and Carrasco's agent, which took place a few days ago. According to the report, which you can read more about here , the Nerazzurri are willing to include Candreva in a deal for the Belgian.

"Carrasco-Candreva swap? It's normal that there are contacts, Ausilio is doing a great job but we must wait for things to become concrete," he concluded.