Marotta admits Perisic wants to leave Inter, confirms Carrasco talks

27 January at 18:05
Speaking to Sky Italia's microphones, Inter's CEO, Beppe Marotta, spoke about the market and explained how Ivan Perisic expressed his desire to leave the club. 
 
"Perisic? We must accept the situation that some players show a willingness to be transferred. The player has expressed this desire, we want to satisfy him but we also need to respect the value of the player. Nothing concrete has arrived yet, we'll wait to see in the coming days," he began. 
 
Earlier today, rumours started to spread about a secret meeting between Inter and Carrasco's agent, which took place a few days ago. According to the report, which you can read more about here, the Nerazzurri are willing to include Candreva in a deal for the Belgian. 
 
"Carrasco-Candreva swap? It's normal that there are contacts, Ausilio is doing a great job but we must wait for things to become concrete," he concluded. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.