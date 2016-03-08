Marotta and Ausilio working to convince Zhang about Conte, special transfer market ready
05 May at 11:00Antonio Conte is waiting and his next destination has not been decided yet. He would like to return to Italy but there are also other clubs in the running for his services like PSG, perhaps even Manchester United and Bayern Munich. In Italy, Roma and Inter Milan seem to be the biggest appreciators of the former Chelsea manager.
As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Inter owner Zhang Jindong is not convinced of getting rid of Spalletti to take Conte as it would be a very costly operation for the club.
Marotta and Ausilio, however, are pushing for this solution, even though in the case of third place in the Serie A table, Spalletti's confirmation would be very likely.
Both Conte and Spalletti have different priorities and if Marotta manages to convince the Chinese owner, he already has clear ideas on how to satisfy Conte's transfer market demands.
Mauro Icardi would leave, with the Nerazzurri attempting to sign Romelu Lukaku as the replacement and alternatively Edin Dzeko. In the case of Conte's arrival, it is also likely that Gagliardini would stay, as he is appreciated by the coach. Other reinforcements could be Mateo Kovacic on loan or Barella with the insertion of counterparts in a potential deal with Cagliari.
Conte wants to understand what the scenarios in Italy and abroad will be before deciding. This is why the response to Roma's offer will not arrival within the next week and more time will be necessary.
